Black Stars fitness trainer, Ricky Roy Romeo, reported dead

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghana’s senior national football team, Ghana Black Stars, have announced the sudden passing of their fitness trainer, Ricky Roy Romeo.

“Sad to announce the sudden passing of our fitness trainer Ricky Roy Romeo. May his gentle soul rest in peace”, Black Stars posted on their X (Twitter) page on Monday, April 29 2024.

More soon.

GNA

