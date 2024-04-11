Beyond the Word Ministries donates to Muslims towards Eid  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 11, GNA - Beyond the Word Ministries, through its subsidiary Bfresh Company Ltd, a private entity in the Nkwanta South Municipality, Oti Region, has donated Bfresh products to the Muslim Community for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The items, including 100 packs of bottled and 50 bags of sachet water, were presented by Mr Raymond Azah, the Marketing Manager of the company on behalf of Mr Bright N. Owusu, the Managing Director.

The donation formed part of the company’s corporate and social responsibility, meant to refresh the people after going through the period of Ramadan.

Mr Azah urged the Muslims to keep praying for the community to regain peace, harmony, and optimism in the lives of its members and for the company to see more growth.

Chief Ibrahim Issaka Kayaba, the Zongo Chief of Nkwanta, received the gifts on behalf of the Muslim community and commended the company for its support.

He prayed for God’s blessing over its activities and for the business to expand.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

