Assemblyman cuts sod for school project at Bedeku-Kpornya 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Bedeku-Kpornya, April 12, GNA— Mr. Abraham Teye Korley, Assembly Member for Bedeku Electoral Area in the Ada East District, has cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit kindergarten and six-unit classroom blocks for Bedeku Kpornya Primary School.

The project is being supported by community members who voluntarily contributed bags of cement and some cash for the construction of the classrooms.

Mr. Korley said he was poised to make a positive impact in his community.

Mr Korley said as the community members were in support and had started contributing towards the project, they would appeal to other philanthropists to support them in completing the project within the shortest possible time.

Nene Tetteh Wormenor III, Chief of Bedeku-Kpornya, expressed his excitement about the project, indicating that the way children from the community have to cross the highway and walk long distances before accessing education at Korlekorpey and Bedeku had always been a bother for him.

He stressed that it had been his long-time dream to get a school in his area but did not know how to go about it until the new assembly member came in and gave his support.

He recounted that he and the assembly member shared their sentiments with the community members at a meeting, and they agreed to contribute towards it.

He appealed to the indigenes of the community, those residing there and elsewhere, to as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to support the project for its completion.

