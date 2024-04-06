Anfoega Agata, Agatanyigbe indigenes urged to support GH¢200,000 community water project  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 6, GNA – Togbe Gala Fiakpoe II, Chief of Anfoega Agata, has appealed to indigenes of the community to support a newly-launched mechanised water project which aims to increase access to potable water in the locality.

The community is raising GH¢200,000 for the project, which was launched on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Anfoega Agata as part of the Easter festivities.

Speaking at the launch, Togbe Fiakpoe II said the project was necessary as residents of Anfoega Agata and Agatanyigbe continued to rely on hand-pump boreholes and sometimes had to trek long distances to get water.

He said in the absence of supply from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the new mechanised borehole project would be designed such that water would flow directly to the homes of the people in the community to provide some relief.

The traditional leader, therefore, urged residents home and abroad as well as philanthropic organisations to support the initiative and other development targets set for the year.

Pointing to other initiatives in the community, Togbe Fiakpoe II said the traditional authority was committed to making Agata-Agatanyigbe and adjoining townships a tourism hub as the area boasts of rich vegetation cover and resources which could attract tourists.

He urged the people who were predominantly farmers to preserve the forests, which could be developed into recreational and eco-tourism projects in future.

The Chief gave a brief history of the area and encouraged the natives to be proud of their origin as the town had produced many illustrious citizens.

He said forbearers of the community embarked on several self-help projects; therefore, current generation and leaders should contribute their quota to communal development.

Togbe Fiakpo II praised citizens and traditional authorities who continued to support various projects in the community and beyond, adding that his leadership would continue to render account on all developmental projects.

He encouraged pupils to focus on academic work in spite of challenges as efforts were intensified to provide sponsorship to brilliant but less privileged students at various levels of education.

Expressing commitment to resolving pending chieftaincy issues, Togbe Fiakpo II also charged parents to counsel their wards to be of good behavior while the traditional authority formed watchdog committees to maintain discipline in the community.

Prof Francis Gbogbo, Chairman of the occasion, also urged citizens to be active participants in policies and projects meant to transform the locality positively.

An amount to GH¢6,000 was realised from the initial fundraising for the water project.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

