Ameyibor urges journalists to brace up for tough election coverage

By Caesar Abagali

Wa (UW/R), April 29, GNA – Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), has urged Ghanaian journalists to prepare for the most intense election coverage ever under the Fourth Republic.

“The Ghanaian media are expected to play an important role in preserving the integrity of the country’s democracy, and as the fourth estate, journalists and media owners must use their power to inform, educate, and influence public opinion wisely to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election on December 7, 2024,” he stated.

Mr Ameyibor, who is also the National Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe), was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Wa on the sidelines of the launch of the M-CODe regional branch.

“This year’s election promises to be a difficult one, with expected fierce competition and high stakes as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) tries to end the eight-year electoral system and the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), seeks a comeback.

“As media professionals, you must be ready to cover this election with integrity, balance, and fairness,” Mr Ameyibor stated.

He urged media practitioners to be courageous under pressure and resilient in the face of hardship.

He reminded media owners and journalists that everyone involved in the coverage of Election 2024 should be trained and retrained in modern election coverage, which includes fact-checking and information verification before publication, use of Information, Communication, and Technology equipment, the essence of timeliness in news reportage and cyber-security safety operations.

“In the age of artificial intelligence, journalists must not just rush the publication of any information they get, we must verify and cross-check, as some unscrupulous political elements could abuse the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliberately divert the energy of journalists, misinform the electorate, or worse, cause confusion,” he said.

“Journalists must also avoid becoming the propaganda arms of political parties, broadcasting sensationalism and inflammatory rhetoric. Even if the media outlet is supported by a political party or politician, sensationalism and abuse of media power can result in major electoral conflict,” the CDA Consult Executive Director stated.

“The spread of false information can influence public opinion and undermine the integrity and sanctity of the electoral process,” he said.

He also asked media practitioners to provide fair coverage to all political parties and candidates, as well as to emphasise the voices of underprivileged people, particularly women and disabled candidates.

“We must consider the peculiar nature of women and fashion out interviews, sessions, and coverage in a flexible way to meet their needs,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor also pushed journalists to report on issues rather than people, and to always respect ethical journalistic standards.

He said Ghanaian journalists must hold candidates and political parties accountable for their conduct and policies, while avoiding sensationalism and unjust targeting.

He also urged media owners to safeguard the physical and digital safety of journalists covering elections and to be open about their sources, methods, and prejudices and to hold themselves accountable for their reporting.

He stated that modern election coverage requires media practitioners to retain public trust, ensure democratic integrity, and promote informed citizenry.

“As media practitioners we have a major responsibility to the citizens of this great nation. We have the power to shape the narrative and influence the outcome of Election 2024.

“Let us work together to promote peace, understanding, and democratic values.

“Let us show the world that Ghana’s democracy is strong and resilient. Let us prove that our media is independent, vibrant, and committed to the truth,” Mr Ameyibor noted.

