Alan reiterates commitment to establish Traders’ Bank

Accra, April 17, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, has reiterated his commitment to establish a Traders’ Bank to support traders in the country to improve their trading activities.

He said the growth and development of the country largely depended on the success of businesses, and for that matter, traders.

Speaking with some market traders in the Western Region, on Monday, April 15, 2024, the former Trade Minister promised to prioritise the welfare of traders when elected president, indicating that the establishment of the Bank would assist traders with easy loans to boost their activities.

“The needs of Ghanaian traders are very dear to my heart because families of traders always go hungry anytime they don’t make sales in the market,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen also pledged to review the import VAT taxes by ensuring gradual elimination of duties and taxes within his first two years, adding that all taxes at the port would be reduced before the end of the second year.

“When we do this, transport fares will come down. If inflation is reduced, cost of food items will come down. …,” he stated.

Mr Kyerematen promised the Western Region of a new modern market to ensure that the traders worked under conducive environment.

Mr Kyerematen also touched on the ‘galamsey’ menace-illegal mining, and assured that his government would halt mining activities in all water bodies and forest reserve in the country to restore them to their natural state.

Additionally, he said, his government would introduce a business model to streamline and empower locals to have corporations that would allow them to participate in the mining sector meaningfully.

He indicated that his government would make finance more accessible to enable small scale miners to acquire and use sophisticated equipment to undertake responsible mining.

Mr Kyerematen charged Ghanaians to change their voting pattern, explaining that the country had witnessed no development over the past 30 years under the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress governments.

“The time has come for the people of Ghana to change their voting hands, they need to change for a new person to come.

“Ghana will move forward when Alan become the President of Ghana,” he said.

GNA

