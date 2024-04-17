Kadjebi prepares for final funeral rites of Rashid Bawa

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 17, GNA – Kadjebi, the capital of the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region, is preparing feverishly for the final funeral rites for the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s former High Commissioner to Abuja, Nigeria.

The funeral is slated for Saturday, April 20.

As part of the preparations, the District Assembly offices have been renovated and pavement blocks to the District Chief Executive’s Residency laid.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Cletus Chevure, the District Coordinating Director, said the preparation was in readiness to welcome the dignitaries expected on Saturday.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, and the party leadership are expected to attend the funeral, hence the need for the Assembly to prepare adequately for their coming.

Mr Gideon Enyo Avorgoe Klu, a Civil Servant and resident of Kadjebi, eulogised Alhaji Bawa and said he needed to be celebrated because his contribution to the development of the District could not be underestimated.

Mr Klu, who said he was born and bred at Kadjebi, described Alhaji Bawa as humble, compassionate, affable and “down to the people” irrespective of one’s political affiliation.

“The late Bawa always thought of the future of the youths in the district, so a training institution or centre in the Oti Region should be named after him in remembrance,” he said.

Mr Godsway Agbavitor, a mason, said Alhaji Bawa was a kind person and gave whole-heartedly, adding: “His death is a big blow and great loss to the Kadjebi District.”

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, 64, Legal Practitioner, died on Thursday, March 14, in Abuja, Nigeria.

His body was flown to Ghana and buried at Kadjebi on Friday, March 15, 2024, in line with Islamic customs and traditions.

However, the Government decided to bid him a national farewell on Saturday, April 20, to appreciate his immense contribution to Mother Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

