Agona West NDC outdoors 13 campaign committees for December 7 elections 

Agona Swedru (C/R) April 6, GNA – The Agona West branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated 13 working campaign committees to help prosecute ‘agenda recapture the Parliamentary seat’ in the upcoming December 7, general elections.

The 13 committees made up a total of 261 members with various professional expertise, would facilitate the efforts of the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) to map effective strategies that will push the party to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It will also help identify various groups and other relevant organisations to create enabling environment for the NDC to mobilise more supporters including floating voters.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, PC for Agona West, congratulated the committee members and reminded them of the huge task ahead.

She said it was the greatest honour to be selected to be part of the forthcoming election and expressed optimism that members would live up to expectations to assist the party achieve its objective.

The PC said the campaign committees will do everything possible for them to win the hearts of the public, especially those in Swedru township, adding that the people were yearning for change of government, but the party must first explain its true message to them.

Mrs Dangbey said as PC, she was ever ready to respond to calls from the committees anytime and charged members to explore essential avenues for the Constituency executives and PC to work as a team to help emerge victorious.

Mr Alex Asiedu Sekormy, Agona West Constituency Chairman of the party expressed joy over the inauguration of campaign committees and was optimistic that members will work assiduously to win the election.

He assured that the constituency executives will give the members maximum cooperation and support to help prosecute its agenda to derive maximum benefits for all supporters of the party.

