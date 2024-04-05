Abutia Community gets GHC 2 million eCampus subscription 

By Samuel Akumatey

Abutia Teti (V/R), April 5, GNA – Thousands of students in the Abutia Traditional Area of the Volta Region are to benefit from a cutting-edge educational support platform; eCampus, following the donation of two million cedis worth of subscriptions by the company.

The support was secured through the initiative of Tsiame Gakpe, the Paramount Linguist of the area, as part of its 2024 Easter celebrations.

eCampus is a web and mobile based online teaching and learning (EdTech) platform that uses artificial intelligence to help learners learn smarter and prepare them for employment.

Mr Cecil Sena Nutakor, the Founding CEO of the platform, who led some executives to make the donation on Easter Monday, said more than 1,300 students would receive free year-long subscriptions that enables teachers and other stakeholders to measure the output of students.

The interactive mobile and web-based application was designed for all educational levels with thousands of questions, academic exercises, videos and podcasts that would help teachers prepare their students.

“eCampus is a technology that helps measure, analyse and predict your readiness for examinations, employment and compliance. eCampus in 2024, has decided to work with traditional leaders to see how we can improve education at the community and the rural levels.”

Mr Nutakor said the company intended to support the entire Abutia community and beyond.

Based on an appeal for smart devices by community leaders to aid patronage of the programme, the CEO said data generated from the usage would enable the company to identify the needs and work towards providing support.

He said the company had access to some major device manufacturers and a long-standing partnership with Telecel Global that allowed usage of eCampus without data charges across five African countries including Ghana.

“We are negotiating with other data service providers to scrap charges for the App’s usage,” and encouraged all, including parents, to avail smart devices for the use of the app to enable students obtain the maximum benefits.

“The results are data driven so let’s focus on letting the children use it. Teachers should use it too, and the spillover will be great.”

“We believe extending this to the community level and building up from there working strongly in collaboration with our traditional rulers would create much more impact,” he said.

M. Nutakor also appealed to the Government to support the initiative to spread the net of digital transformation across rural communities.

Togbe Adza Asamoah Konta Kokroko III, the Asafofiaga (warlord) of Abutia, promised to strategise to ensure that every child benefited from the initiative and pledged a personal donation of some computers to aid the project.

Togbe Okai Debrah III, a Divisional Chief of Abutia Teti, said the traditional leaders would encourage parents to support their children to access the App, adding: “The world is advancing towards a computer age and teaching and learning is going virtual”.

Tsiame Gakpe, the Paramount Linguist, told the Ghana News Agency that the CEO, who was a classmate, agreed to support his vision for education in the area, and that traditional leaders of Abutia had endorsed the initiative.

eCampus became an app in 2015, and presently has more than 80,000 users.

The company kept expanding its reach into fields such as compliance, service for corporate organisations, the financial sector anti money laundering and cyber fraud, and product knowledge assessment for consumer goods and insurance companies.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

