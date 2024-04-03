3rd Edition of IFBB West Africa championship slated for April 27

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 19, GNA – The 3rd edition of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West Africa championship is slated for April 27, 2024, at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium, in Accra.

A total of eight countries made up of 35 athletes have confirmed their participation in this year’s competition.

Mr. George Fousta Baffoe Vice President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) said this year’s championship would be better as compared to the previous years.

He said, “We have eight countries; Tanzania, Niger, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and host nation Ghana, seeking for honours, but we are yet to hear from Nigeria”.

He said it was a great feat to have that number of countries confirming their participation in this year’s competition.

Mr. Baffoe said Ghana would be represented by 15 athletes in traditional bodybuilding, Men Physic, Female Bikini, and Men Classic Physique adding that the event would be supported by Iron Man Supplements.

“We are delighted that we a collaboration with Iron Man Supplement, who haveb been supporting us every year and expressed appreciation to them.

“We have been able to get seven athletes who are now professional, and they all passed through our ranks. We are confident they would give us medals in major international events soon.

Dr. Samuel Adjei, Technical Director of the Association, urged Ghanaians to come in their numbers to support team Ghana to victory.

Mr. Samuel Baah, Brand Ambassador of Iron Man Supplement said the company had been supporting bodybuilding over the years, and they would continue to support the association for the development of the sport.

