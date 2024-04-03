Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Worships with Sunyani Emmanuel Methodist Church

Accra, April 3, GNA – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2024 NDC running mate during the Easter festivities worshipped with the Methodist Church Emmanuel Congregation, Nkwabeng, Sunyani.



The visit was part of Prof. Jane’s trip to Sunyani to represent Former President John Dramani Mahama at the GACU at 50 celebration. Speaking on the theme: Christ has risen, Dr. Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi, during a sermon called on members of the congregation to allow the death and resurrection of Christ transform their lives and make them anew.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang on her part urged the congregants to praise God for how far He had brought them all. She indicated that thanksgiving should be part of the Christian’s life and encouraged members of the church to trust God in whatever circumstances they found themselves in.



In support of the launch of the church’s annual harvest, Prof. Jane donated an undisclosed amount of money.



Accompanying Prof. Jane Opoku Agyeman were: Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo (Bono Regional Chairman), Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah (MP, Dormaa West), Mr Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah (MP Jaman North), Mr Sulemana Adama (MP, Tain), Mr William Okofo Darteh (MP Jaman South), Racheal Owusuaa, (PC, Dormaa East), Mr Seid Mubarak (PC, Sunyani East), Mr Dickson Kyere Duah (PC, Berekum West), Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar (Bono Regional Women’s Organiser), and other Regional Executives and Constituency executives.



GNA



