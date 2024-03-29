Yve Digital marks fifth anniversary with tall list of hit songs 

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 29, GNA – Yve Digital, a music distributor and online marketing company has marked its fifth anniversary in contributing to the success of some groundbreaking hits in the Ghanaian music industry.

With the vision of pitching Ghanaian songs on various streaming platforms to enable artistes to make enough money for their craft, Yve Digital has set high standards in the Ghanaian music industry with their operations.

Some top Ghanaian artistes including King Paluta, Okyeame Kwame, Fameye, D-Black, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, among others, are in the portfolio of Yve Digital.

Mr. Kwame Baah, the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, stated that the platform had grown to be one of the most formidable music pitch platforms in Ghana and beyond.

“As we mark five years of our operations, it is crucial that we develop some innovative ways of making our artistes more successful both locally and internationally.

“With the contribution of all staff at Yve Digital, we set high standards in distributing music, and we want to thank all our partners,” he said.

Mr. Baah stated that they want to see more artistes both upcoming and established artistes join the Yve Digital platform to thrive Ghanaian music and propel it to greater heights.

Some hit songs that have been distributed by Yve Digital include Sista Afia’s “Asuoden,” Kweku Darlington’s “Sika Aba Fie,” Epixode’s “Atia,” Yaw Tog’s “Sore,” and King Paluta’s “Aseda,” among many others.

