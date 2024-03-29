Catholic Voices GH dazzles music fans at Lent to Easter Concert  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi, March 27, GNA – Catholic Voices GH, a renowned choral group in Obuasi, has held the third edition of the Lent to Easter Concert, leaving patrons thrilled with outstanding performances.



Held at the St. Thomas Cathedral in Obuasi, the group captivated the audience with their musical prowess inspired by the significance of Easter in today’s world.



Their dedication to spreading the message of Easter’s relevance through choral music to the world remains a beacon of hope and enlightenment for all.



The event served as a platform to reflect on the profound meaning of Easter and its relevance to contemporary society.



Distinguished guests, including the Catholic Diocesan Bishop of Obuasi, Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwah, and numerous priests from the Obuasi Diocese, graced the event.



Mr. Joseph Owusu-Addo, the Executive Director of Catholic Voices GH, emphasised the importance of religious activities through choral music.



He called upon all stakeholders in the creative arts departments of churches to organize such events during festive seasons, rather than limiting celebrations to ordinary social events.



He said events like the Lent to Easter Concert provided a unique opportunity for individuals to deepen their spiritual connection and foster a greater understanding of religious traditions.



The responses of the audience after the event reflected the immense joy and satisfaction they experienced throughout the evening.



Additionally, the other invited choirs received well-deserved accolades for their beautiful performances, which added diversity and depth to the concert.



The seamless coordination among the choirs showcased the collaborative spirit and the collective commitment to musical excellence.



Reverend Father Dominic Baffuor Akowuah, one of the esteemed guests present at the event, expressed his admiration for the choirs’ spirited performances.



He highlighted the energy, passion, and devotion displayed throughout the concert, commending the choirs for their exceptional performance.

