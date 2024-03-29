We should create jobs for our people in our own circles – Kwame Bediako 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March 29, GNA – Kwame Bediako, founder of the New Force, a political movement, has underscored the need for industrial independence in order to create jobs and prosperity for the people.

He said the nation needed a shift in identity from a raw material exporter and retailer of imported finished goods to a focus on local production.

Mr Bediako, a successful businessman, who is running for president as an independent candidate, made the call during his regional “listening tour” in the Volta Region, where he met with traditional rulers and engaged with the youth.

He said he would place the nation on the path of an industrial revolution through more sustainable exploitation of the endless mineral wealth, and support businesses and startups.

“Here, everybody wants to own a shop, but in China, everyone is grinding something and packaging it, and we go and import them and put them in our shops.

“We must be able to create jobs for our people in our own circles. I am here to help the nation build the mentality of building their own, creating their own and then creating jobs out of it.”

“I am industrialising the country. Everybody will get jobs and it is going to be 24 hours. I know that after the University most of you will get certificates but not jobs, so I am preparing for you.”

He promised seed capital for “all startups in this country,” and to develop the nation’s mineral wealth to benefit all.

Mr. Bediako said his vision included working to raise more millionaires from the country, and appealed to be given the mandate in the upcoming general elections.

“We’ve been robbed of our childhood, our economy and our success. Somebody got to make that happen. It’s not fair that you come into this life and be left out,” he told hundreds of young people who attended his public engagement at the Ho Technical University.

Mr. Bediako has plans to interconnect the nation’s water bodies to develop water transportation, and he told the people of the Volta Region that the Volta Lake remained an integral part of the vision.

He spent the day visiting industrial enclaves in the region, and toured the Ho central market, receiving support and admiration from fans and onlookers.

GNA

