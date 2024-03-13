World Bank supports International Women’s Day Art Exhibition

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, March 13, GNA – Madam Nneka Okereke, Senior Social Development Specialist, World Bank, has commended the Women’s Arts Institute Africa, for its bold initiative to addressing social issues through arts.

She said the partnership between the Institute and the World Bank would empower women to contribute meaningfully to socio-economic growth through skills and other opportunities.

Madam Okereke was speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Women’s Day Art Exhibition in Accra, aimed at supporting women artists to creatively express themselves and share stories of their creative journeys.

In line with fostering partnership and achieving gender equality, she expressed excitement about the partnership and the benefits it would provide women artists.

The Art Exhibition, on the theme: “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was opened on March 8 and will run up to March 24, 2024 at the office of the World Bank in Accra.

It is featuring 25 sculptors, photographers, painters and poets.

Madam Akwele Suma Glory, the President of the Women’s Art Institute, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said: “It is a rallying call to recognise the contributions of women and the importance to create an environment where their voices are just not heard but amplified, where their talents are just not acknowledged but celebrated.”

She said the exhibition remained the power and potential that lay within every woman and served as a testament to their resilience, creativity and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

“Our gallery walls captured the essence of femininity, sculptors shaping narratives of strength and resilience, painters splashing colours of diversity and beauty and poets weaving words of inspiration and introspection.”

Madam Glory advised women to reflect on their responsibilities in fostering a more equitable and inclusive world for all.

Gladys Adinyira, a Sculptor, called for investment in the activities of women to accelerate progress and enhance their social advancement and empowerment.

“We hope that the exhibition would add to the conversation of mobilising resources to invest in women and propel the agenda for effective participation in developmental projects within communities,” she said.

