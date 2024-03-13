Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana launches Children Ministry Week

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Ho, March 13, GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has launched its 2024 Children Ministry Week in all its congregations in Ghana and the diaspora.

The celebration is on the theme: “Caring for God’s Creation, the Role of the Church.”

Activities earmarked include poetry recitals, drama, drawing and quiz competitions and cleanup exercises by children in all congregations.

It will be climaxed with a thanksgiving and fundraising service on Sunday, 17th March, 2024.

Catechist Festus Awumey in charge of the Kekeli Congregation of the Church, Ho SSNIT Flats, said the celebration would reawaken the responsibilities of the church towards strengthening the children’s ministry.

He stated that funds raised would be used to resource the Children’s Ministry department.

“The future of the Church hinges on children, and needs not to be toyed with,” he noted.

Catechist Awumey said the Week’s activities would provide the opportunity for the children to imbibe the “Presbyterian discipline of the Church.”

He entreated members to join hands with the leadership of the various congregations to make the week a success.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

