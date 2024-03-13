Sanitation Ministry commissions bio-digester training centre at Ada

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Ada (GAR), March 13, GNA – The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has commissioned a centre for the training of artisans to construct bio-digesters for households and other institutions at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Amidu Issahaku, the Deputy sector Minister, during the commissioning, reiterated the importance of private sector involvement in addressing sanitation issues in the country, hence the training.

The project would help bridge the gaps in the number of trained artisans in household bio-digester construction by increasing skills development and education in area specific needs to achieve the desired outcomes.

“It’s imperative that students and artisans are equipped with the knowledge and technical know-how to lead this charge,” he said.

Through the training, participants would not only gain valuable skills but would become ambassadors of sanitation solutions in their communities, Mr Issahaku said.

He indicated that the use of bio-digester toilet facilities had been given a boost across Ghana through the Ministry’s initiatives to encourage household adoption of those technologies.

“The just released 2021 census data also revealed that a minimum of 130.251 bio-digester toilet facilities are being used in Ghana with 57 per cent in the Greater Accra, and 14.4 per cent in Central Region”.

“The Eastern Region has 7,1 per cent, 6.5 per cent in Ashanti Region, and 14.5 per cent in the other regions,” he added.

Professor Prince Boateng, the Principal, Ada College of Education, said the newly constructed training centre would bring great relief to the various districts and municipal assemblies.

He noted that the youth to be trained would have a source of livelihood through job creation, reduced unemployment and rural-urban migration.

“Other benefits to the local authorities are environmental impact reduction, odor elimination, hygiene improvement and cleanliness in the schools, and providing nutrient rich fertilizer and enhancing soil quality,” he added.

Prof Boateng noted that the training centre would be opened for six districts, which include Ada East and West, and Ningo-Prampram in Greater Accra, as well as the North, South and Central Tongu in the Volta Region.

Nene Aqudey Obichire III, the Manklalo of the Ada Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for establishing the training centre in the area, an initiative that would improve sanitation in and around the community.

