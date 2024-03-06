Work towards the development of the country – Nanton DCE to residents 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Nanton (N/R) March 6, GNA – The Nanton District in the Northern Region has established about 30 new schools between 2019 and 2023 to facilitate a growing literate population and improving education in the area.

Mr Abdulai Murtada, the District Chief Executive, disclosed this during the district celebration of the 67th Independence Day Parade at the Nanton E/A Primary and Junior High School Park.

He said Nanton had cooperated and worked together as a community to overcome obstacles in achieving the collective goal as a district.

“This area has seen tremendous growth in terms of infrastructure development, healthcare facilities, education opportunities and economic prosperity,” Mr Murtada said.

Speaking on the national theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride” he noted that District Assembly had made significant gains in education.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Nanton Senior High school that was established last year is in full operation and the second batch of students have just commenced their academic work.”

“We have also worked hard to ensuring that the school is connected to the national grid, which will enhance effective teaching and learning”.

Some educational institutions, including the Nanton E/A Primary School, Zieng Primary school, Nasara Academy Nanton, Nanton Girls Model D/A JSH, and the Fazhine Methodist JHS participated in the parade.

Other participating schools were the Jana Rabania E/A Primary, Sandu D/A Primary, Nanton D/A Primary ‘A’, Nanton Kurugu D/A JHS, Tampion Junior High, and Nanton Senior/Technical High school.

Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, the Member of Parliament for the Nanton Constituency, who is also a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, called on the residents to remain patriotic to the nation by living up to their civic responsibilities.

That, he said, included supporting the Government to implement its development projects and policies.

He urged the people to keep their environments clean.

