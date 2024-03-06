Adaklu holds Independence Day celebration

Adaklu Waya (V/R), March 6, GNA – The Adaklu District in the Volta Region on Wednesday celebrated its version of the 67th Independence Day with a march parade.

It was held at the Adaklu Senior High School Park on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” and saw 672 students and 59 officers and men from senior high school cadets participating.

Six circuits within the district also held their march past simultaneously.

Tona Abraham, a third-year student of the Adaklu SHS, was the Parade Commander.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Obeng Atobra, the Adaklu District Police Commander, Mr Mac-Peter Q, Dumatonu, and the District Education Director.

Other security officers drawn from the Ghana Prisons Service, National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and staff of the District Assembly were also in attendance.

Torgbui Lablulu V and Mama Dzankuia III of Adaklu Waya among other traditional rulers witnessed the colourful ceremony.

Mr Walter Wogbemase Zuh, newly sworn in District Chief Executive, implored all to embrace peace and democracy so as to save resources meant for development from being invested in conflict resolution and the maintenance of peace.

All must eschew vigilantism, poor sanitation, and ethnocentric tendencies to promote peace and development.

The Adaklu Waya Basic School, Kings Preparatory School and Anfoe Basic School took the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, in the march past.

At the Senior High School level, the first position went to the Gbekor SHS.

GNA

