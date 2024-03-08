Women’s Day: ICU-Ghana urges government to invest in gender issues

Accra, March 8, GNA – The government has been urged to invest in gender issues by providing equal opportunities for women to have the same access to job opportunities, promotions, and training programmes as their male counterparts.

That, the union stated, required a commitment to fair hiring practices, including non-discrimination in recruitment and selection processes.

This was in a statement signed by Madam Esinam Afua Poku, Head of Gender and Youth Desk, ICU-Ghana, to the Ghana News Agency to commemorate International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

The Day is under the theme: “Count Her In: Invest in Women.”

“ICU-Ghana joins the world to appreciate the remarkable achievements of women the world over and recognise the ongoing struggles to attain gender equality,” it said.

The statement called on the government to promote a safe work environment by implementing policies and procedures that ensure a better work culture free from harassment and discrimination.

“Women need to feel safe and supported in their workplace.

“Organisations should create an atmosphere that prohibits violence and harassment by providing training to all employees on how to recognise and prevent these behaviours,” the statement said.

It urged the government to institute measures to support work-life balance for women with caregiving responsibilities by offering parental leave, flexible work arrangements, and wellness programmes.

The statement encouraged women to surge on in the struggle towards the socio-economic advancement of nations, especially developing countries.

The statement urged women not to look down on their effort to invest in themselves, but rather to raise the bar and continue to scale up their contribution for recognition, respect, dignity, and equality.

“Gender inequality is not just women’s issue but rather impacts all aspects of society.

“When women experience a setback, the entire society suffers because they play important roles in nation building and the world at large,” the statement said.

It said the world was embracing and gradually integrating artificial intelligence at workplaces, urging women to raise their standards in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields to be competitive in the global market.

