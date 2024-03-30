We will establish Minerals Development Bank for small-scale miners — Dr Bawumia 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/James Amoh Jnr, GNA

Accra, March 30, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia says when elected President his government will create a Minerals Development Bank where small-scale miners can access financial support.

“We will introduce a new regime to support and upscale the work of small scale miners. There will be no more burning of their excavators; we are going to support their growth,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said this when he addressed party supporters at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Unity Walk and Rally in Kwahu, Eastern Region.

Dr Bawumia said his government would create a new tax regime, where people who defaulted payments of their taxes in previous years would be granted tax amnesty.

He added that they would also train one million youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) jobs and make national service voluntary for graduates.

The Vice-President said he would make the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) the sole item required to process and obtain a passport, since it contained all the necessary information.

He said his government would put Ghana into the future of digitisation and the ease of doing business.

Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Chairperson of the NPP, urged party members to work in unity and togetherness towards victory in election 2024.

He admonished them to do away with all enmity and misgivings resulting from the party primaries and work together as one people with a common vision for victory in the national elections.

“We need unity and togetherness to achieve victory on December 07. If anyone has offended you, find a place in your heart to forgive that person,” he stressed.

The event attracted party stalwarts, including the national executive leadership, past flagbearership aspirants, Ministers of State, and Members of Parliament.

