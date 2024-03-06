We owe Ghana’s peace to our school children – Ketu South residents

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), March 6, GNA – Some residents of Ketu South have attributed the prevailing peace in the country to prayers offered to God by school children.

The residents said though the workings of the Almighty in sustaining Ghana’s peace could not be left out, it was important to give credit to the young learners for praying over the country five days in every week.

They spoke to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Municipality’s Independence Day parade in commemoration of Ghana’s 67th Anniversary celebration saying, a lot of underlying conditions that could drive people to radicalise and join groups to disturb the country’s peace were on the rise but still, peace prevailed.

Madam Cynthia Agbodo referred to the National Anthem which opens with “God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong” to drive home her point.

“Just listen to the words of our anthem. These young school boys and girls, some of them very innocent, sing this song from Monday to Friday. Why won’t God listen to them? We have peace in Ghana not because we’re doing everything right, we are tolerant, forgiving, or anything. It’s just by grace and that’s why we should be thankful to God and our children.”

“I tell you; things are hard. Socio-economic issues, poor governance, just to name it. It’s important for our leaders to sit up and make the necessary corrections because for me, we need this peace currently in the country,” she said.

Another, who identified her name only as Mawusi said she had come out to witness the parade only because her children were participating in the march past.

“There’s nothing interesting about the anniversary celebration. It’s been 67 years since Ghana gained her independence from English colonial rule but there is little, we as Ghanaians can be proud of.

We’re in one piece as a country because of the prayers of our children – The National Anthem and the Lord’s Prayer (from the Holy Bible) and we thank God for their lives.

