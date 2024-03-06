Daasebre Kwebu-Ewusi VII cuts sod for ultramodern STEM Centre

Prince Acquah

Abeadze Dominase (C/R), March 06, GNA – Daasebre Kwebu-Ewusi VII, a former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centre at Abeadze Dominase in the Central Region to advance STEM education.

The project, when completed, will be named after the legendary King of the ancient Malian Empire, King Mansa Musa.

The Mansa Musa STEM-INOVATION Centre will arm the youth with requisite competencies in science and technology in furtherance of government’s STEM campaign to enable them to address both local and global challenges.

Daasebre Kwebu-Ewusi, who is also the Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, cut the sod at the ‘Gathering of the Central Regional Students, Youth and Nananom’ durbar organised at his instance.

The durbar supported by the Obokese Foundation, Centre for Awareness Global Peace Mission (COA GPM) and the Ghana Education Service, was under theme: “Empowering and Bridging Tradition with Tomorrow’s Leaders.”

The event assembled about 1,500 pupils and students from 21 Basic and Senior High Schools some of whom exhibited their innovative STEM projects.

The participating schools included Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School, Mfantsiman Girls, Wesley Girls, Moree S.H.S, Abeadze State College, and Holy Child.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi explained that he was naming the facility after the ancient king to honour his legacy in education, leadership, and philanthropy.

He said, the ancient king, through his various investments and philanthropic activities, laid a solid foundation to prosper the people and society, stressing that his legacy continued to inspire generations.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, challenged Ghanaians to make use of their own indigenous knowledge in the most effective way instead of solely relying on that of others.

“It is time for Ghanaians to learn to take their own initiative, make their own mistakes, learn from such mistakes, be courageous to admit them, learn from such mistakes and move on,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Essuman, the Central Regional Director of Education, noted that government was committed to the STEM education campaign, pointing to various efforts in that direction.

He observed that government had constructed 10 STEM schools in 10 regions and seven of them were fully operational.

However, he said the Central Region was not a beneficiary of the first STEM schools, hence, the relevance of the new facility and the need to support the project.

Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, the President General of COA GPM, in a speech read on his behalf, entreated the students to combine technology and morality to preserve their culture and values.

