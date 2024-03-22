Lack of Dental X-Ray affecting oral health services in Tumu 

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), March 22, GNA – Mr Saeed Mohammed, a Senior Oral Health Officer, at the Tumu Government Hospital, has said the absence of a dental X-ray equipment was making it difficult to effectively deal with dental issues in the Municipality.

He said this when the Ghana News Agency visited the Tumu Government Hospital Dental Unit to acquaint itself with the services provided to the public, on the International Oral Health Day which falls on 20th March every year.

Mr Mohammed said most people were ignorant about the dental health unit, hence patronage had been low, and the annual commemoration was an opportunity to increase awareness about the activities of the Unit, for the benefit of the public.

He said the day was set aside globally, to create awareness about oral health diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, gingivitis, halitosis, and tooth fractures of which the services and procedures were largely covered by Health Insurance except for cosmetic procedures where one might be required to pay more.

Mr Saeed said Unit had deficiencies such as the lack of a dental x-ray for diagnostic purposes, a broken Scaler machine and absence of dental filling materials to treat patients.

Statistics from the Ghana Health Service shows that out of every two persons, one has an oral health disease.

He mentioned some causes of oral diseases as the lack of good oral hygiene, tobacco usage, lack of dental checkups, improper brushing, xerostomia (inadequate saliva production in the mouth, improper usage of the teeth and appealed to the public to visit the facility at least twice in a year for a checkup.

Mr Mohammed said the World Health Organisation described optimum oral health as the standard of the health of the oral cavity and its related tissues, which enabled an individual to eat, chew, swallow, socialise, and even kiss without embarrassment or discomfort to oneself.

