VRA employees teach students of Prampram Senior High School  

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani, GNA

Prampram, March 24, GNA – Thirty employees of the Volta River Authority (VRA) have embarked on a volunteer programme to teach students of the Prampram Senior High School in various subjects.

The staff took over the classes and taught the students Core Mathematics, Science, English Language, Social Studies, and elective courses such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Government, Geography, and Elective Mathematics.

The interactive session fostered great discussions between the students and the VRA staff, during which the professionals encouraged the students to focus on their studies to achieve their dreams, using their own backgrounds and situations as a motivation.

Mr Robert Kwame Yeboah, the Principal Procurement Officer for VRA, said the programme was for staff to share their experiences with students to inspire them to achieve their best potential.

Mr Yeboah, who taught the students Business Management, said it was important for them to understand business contracts and associated obligations to equip them with foundational knowledge for ethical business practices.

He expressed joy at the opportunity to contributee to the students’ academic development through sharing his experience with them.

Madam Gertrude Antwi-Boasiako, a VRA staff, who taught Marketing, described the session as interactive, with activities that shed light on marketing concepts, which the students had not previously been exposed to.

Touching on Marketing Mix, she explained that it enabled producers to deliver goods effectively to clients.

The class concluded with group activities where students developed their own product ideas and formulated marketing strategies using the marketing mix.

She expressed satisfaction with the students’ engagement and imaginative ideas, particularly noting their plans to develop a product line for pregnant women.

“Their enthusiasm and understanding of the taught concepts left me impressed and fulfilled,” Madam Antwi-Boasiako added.

Ms Blessed Ononeze Favour, the Assistant Girls Prefect, said she had gained appreciation for the real-world in marketing through the session.

She had also gained a broader scope of marketing beyond mere product sales, citing aspects of the lessons such as brand management and differentiation through trademarks.

Ms Favour expressed gratitude for the exposure and the examples given to help her understand the relevance of her course.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

