Vivo Ghana launches ‘ShePower’ project to promote female diversity and inclusion

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 8, GNA – Vivo Ghana in collaboration with HR Focus Africa has launched a project dubbed “ShePower” Project to promote female diversion and inclusion at the workplace.

The project seeks to nurture the future generations of women and girls, empower them to own their growth to enable them take up leadership positions.

The project was on the theme; “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity: Together We Rise” which ties in with the Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Mrs Mercy Amoah, Human Resources Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana, in a speech said the project was to bolster the presence of women in leadership positions, cultivate an inclusive and diverse work environment and empower female employees in their professional journeys.

She added that it would confront, address gender-based biases, stereotypes and obstacles that could impede their career advancement and establish avenues for networking and mentorship.

She said 50 per cent of women fell short in terms of career advancement and picking up leadership positions, therefore there was a need to increase awareness and focus on women inclusivity.

She said some of the initiatives under the project included mentorship sessions, capacity building workshops, career guidance and counseling and leadership programmes aimed at addressing cultural, mindset and behaviour.

Dr Mrs Ellen Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of L’aine Service Limited, said employers should see women fit for certain positions and men should not be seen as solely responsible for some tasks, adding that women were not inferior to such roles.

She said industry players must pave way for women and girls to attain higher levels in their professional ranks to achieve gender equality to be able to attain the Sustainable Development Goal five.

She urged women to walk with knowledge and wisdom and be excellent in their job to create more positive experiences for future women.

She said women should be hungry for leadership positions, “if women do not take up leadership positions how do we influence decisions and let men understand how women can do more and better”.

She advised women to aim higher, persevere and change their mind-set and be positive to rise in their ranks.

Mrs Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Ghana in an interview with the media said, looking at the oil and gas sector, women were less and were not willing to pick up leadership roles, therefore there was a need to sensitise and encourage women to be willing to pick up managerial roles at workplace.

She said women and girls must rise across all spectrum from classroom to work to help prevent gender inequality across board.

However, women perceived the energy sector to be a male dominated area which hindered their ability to compete with men. “So there must be a strong education to help erase that mentality to help achieve gender equity in the energy sector”.

Speaking about the project, she said it was to encourage women and girls to take Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields in the working sector and pick up positions which were men dominated.

The project was launched to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

GNA

