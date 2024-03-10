Upper East GNAT-LAS calls for peace in Bawku 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, March 10, GNA – The Upper East Regional chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers – Ladies (GNAT-LAS), has called on the factions in the Bawku conflict to embrace peace for regional development.

The ladies urged the factions to lay down their weapons and redirect their focus towards women empowerment to propel development in the Bawku Municipality, its environs and the Upper East Region as a whole.

Madam Ivy Betur Naaso, the Regional Chairperson of GNAT, who made the call in Bolgatanga, said the situation in the area had impeded growth and development in all sectors of the economy in Bawku and, especially the education sector.

The prevailing tension, according to the Chairperson, created an atmosphere of fear and instability which hindered smooth education delivery in the area.

Madam Naaso was addressing members of the Association as part of the Association’s activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

The IWD is observed annually on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, and raise awareness about women’s equality and accelerate gender parity.

The celebration was on the theme: “Invest in women in rural communities for accelerated development.”

The GNAT-Las as part of the celebration, went on float on some principal streets of the Bolgatanga Municipality holding placards with inscriptions; “Investment in rural women, a sustainable tomorrow,” “Educating rural women is educating communities,” “Empower women to participate fully in development,” among other messages.

Madam Naaso said “We use this opportunity to call for peace in the region most especially in Bawku and ask feuding parties to lay down their weapons and rather invest in women to accelerate development in the area.”

She emphasized that if resources were redirected towards women empowerment, it would serve as catalyst for positive change.

She stressed the importance to invest in women to fast-track development, noting that a well-empowered female workforce could play a pivotal role to accelerate the overall progress of society.

The Chairperson used the occasion to admonish GNAT members to dedicate themselves to the core values of the teaching profession.

