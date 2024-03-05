Up and coming artistes advised to be God fearing

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Mar. 05 GNA – Mr Agboti Yao, a renowned musician from the Republic of Togo has advised up and coming artistes to be God fearing and humble.

He also called on them to shy away from lifestyles that would jeopardize their career.

Mr Agboti Yao gave the advice in a chat with the Ghana News Agency Entertainment desk at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district where he was the guest artistes at the 40th anniversary celebration of Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of the town.

He noted that it was these traits that could carry them far.

Mr Agboti Yao said it was regrettable that most musicians were carried away by fame and led lifestyles that brought them to their knees.

He called on the younger generation of musicians to seek advice from their seniors who have been in the industry for a long time.

Mr Agboti Yao reminded them that they should not use music to entertain people but also used it to glorify God.

“There was a time I was persecuted because of some of my songs but God was on my side so let us look up to Him always,” he advised.

He entreated people to disabuse their minds that artistes were “ruffians and riff-raffs” adding “music is a noble profession and should be seen as such.”

Mr Agboti Yao who said he has been in the music industry for almost 50 years now said he has several albums to his credit notable among them was his hit song “Ablode gbadzaa” meaning freedom.

He said his favorite album was “Kafukafu hawo madzi na nye Mawu” (I will sing praises unto my God).

GNA

