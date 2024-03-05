Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Reaffirm Unwavering Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Sahara 

Accra, March 5, GNA- Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have reaffirmed, their unwavering positions and decisions of the GCC Supreme Council supporting the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and the preservation of peace and security of the Kingdom of Morocco.

These unwavering positions, also supporting the autonomy initiative as the only solution to the Sahara conflict within the framework of the kingdom’s sovereignty and national and territorial integrity, were reaffirmed at the end of the joint working session.

The session brought together at the headquarters of the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Their

Highnesses and Excellencies the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, chairman of the current session of the GCC, underlined that the Council countries reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara and their firm attachment to the kingdom’s territorial integrity, as well as their support for relevant UN decisions.

For his part, the GCC Secretary General reiterated the Council’s positions and resolutions supporting the Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, highlighting the importance of the strategic cooperation between the GCC and the Kingdom of Morocco.

This meeting is part of the strong relations and the comprehensive and renewed strategic partnership between Morocco and the GCC countries, the foundations of which were laid by His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brothers the leaders of the GCC member countries, since the Morocco-GCC Summit, held on April 20, 2016 in Riyadh.

GNA

