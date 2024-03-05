Uphold values that build 21st-century education – Dr Nkansah  

By Boakye Baafi

Koforidua (E/R) March 05, GNA – Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has asked stakeholders in the pre-tertiary education sector to uphold values that will help build a 21st-century educational system.

He said for the youth of Ghana to be able to compete effectively and secure decent job opportunities in the 21st century, leaders in the field of education needed to equip themselves with appropriate skills and knowledge that would help them to impact the needed competencies in the children they teach.

Dr Nkansah was addressing a cross-section of stakeholders in education at a forum in Koforidua as part of his two-day working visit to the Eastern region.

In attendance were some staff of the Eastern Regional Education Directorate, the Conference of Directors of Education (CODE), the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), the Conference of Managers of Educational Units (COMEU), Association of Accountants, Associations of Domestic Bursars, Association of Suppliers, Association of Internal Auditors, and other staff of the service.

Dr Nkansah pointed out that the government was making efforts for the teachers to acquire such crucial skills through a series of inventions which had been put in place.

He encouraged stakeholders in education to be creative, innovative, collaborate and cooperate with each other, since that was the best way to manage 21st Century organisations.

Dr Nkansah expressed his management gratitude to the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong for his support and commitment to improving quality education and learning outcomes in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

