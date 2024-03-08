UN chief Guterres calls for Ramadan ceasefire in Sudan

New York, Mar. 8, (dpa/GNA) – UN Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday called for a ceasefire in the conflict between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“I call on all parties in Sudan to honour the values of Ramadan by honouring a Ramadan cessation of hostilities,” Guterres told the UN Security Council.

“This cessation of hostilities must lead to a definitive silencing of the guns across the country and set out a firm path towards lasting peace for the Sudanese people,” he added, stressing, “the values of Ramadan must prevail.”

The country of 44 million inhabitants has been gripped by conflict following a split between the army and a militia faction last year.

The de facto head of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy and leader of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have been fighting for power since April 2023.

According to UN figures, Sudan is now the country with the most refugees and displaced persons in the world. Close to 8 million people are seeking refuge within Sudan or fleeing to neighbouring countries due to the fighting.

The conflict is having a devastating impact on the unity of the country and jeopardizing the stability of the region.

The most powerful UN body is expected to vote on a draft resolution on Friday, which also calls for a ceasefire. Ramadan begins around 10 March.

Al-Burhan signalled through his UN representative on Thursday that he was ready for a ceasefire.

