Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu mourns Ejisu MP

Accra, March 8, GNA – Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has expressed sadness over the death of Dr John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he said Dr Kumah’s passing was a tragedy of monumental proportions.

“Just this Tuesday we were together at the economy sub committee of the manifesto committee. I sat right behind you. We spoke and shared ideas, we laughed, and I asked how you were feeling at the end of the day.”

“The positive assurance was that you were bouncing back strongly. That was reassuring. I could notice, though, that you were struggling a bit,” he said.

“That was just less than 48 hours ago. And you have transitioned? If such is life, then life must be very very cruel!”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in the lead up to the passage of the Appropriations Bill on December 22, “we had to wait on you, learning of the unfortunate circumstances that had taken you to Germany.”

“We spoke with you and you assured us that you would be with us on the 20th of December.”

“It is for this reason that the Appropriation Act was passed on the 22nd of December.”

However, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said subsequently, when he saw Dr Kumah, he realised that he had gone through some pain and turmoil, but God was in charge.

“Two days ago, you smiled, your usual affectionate smile, an infectious one at that.”

“When death, which we least expected beckoned; you embraced it….. the warrior that you were.”

“John, may God give you eternal rest and the good Lord comfort the rest of your family that you have left behind.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

