UK Navy ship intercepts two hauls of drugs in Caribbean worth £290m

London, Mar. 5, (dpa/GNA) – A UK Royal Navy vessel has intercepted two huge hauls of drugs in the Caribbean Sea, worth more than £290 million ($368 million) combined, over less than a month, the British military said on Monday.

HMS Trent intercepted a speedboat south of the US Virgin Islands recovering some 2,757 kilograms of class-A narcotics worth some £220.5 million, the Royal Navy said in a statement.

Less than a month earlier, HMS Trent seized some 876 kilograms of cocaine, worth some £70.1 million in a separate bust.

The Royal Navy didn’t specify when the busts took place. Both operations were run in cooperation with the US.

GNA

