Patent row between Amazon and Huawei ended

Beijing, Mar. 5, (dpa/GNA) – US e-commerce giant Amazon and China’s multinational tech corporation Huawei have ended a row over patents.

Amazon and Huawei have reached a multi-year patent cross-licence agreement that resolves pending litigation between them, Huawei said in a statement on Monday.

“Amazon respects Huawei’s worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardization process,” stated Scott Hayden, vice president of intellectual property for Amazon.

“Amazon also respects Huawei’s efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers.”

GNA

