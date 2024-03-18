Tuberculosis: Stigma still high – HFFG

Agnes Ansah

Accra, March 18, GNA – About 53 per cent of reports on stigmatisation against tuberculosis (TB) patients were recorded between March 2022 to March 2024, a report by Hope For Future Generation (HFFG) has said.

This was made known at a stakeholder engagement in Accra by HFFG, an NGO with focus on Health, Education & Socio-Economic status of women and children.

The engagement was to access the impact of HFFG’s Tuberculosis Impact project implemented in some parts of the country between 2022 to 2024 as funding for the project ends in March 2024.

The project was undertaken in nine districts, and three regions – the Volta, Greater Accra and Central regions.

The aim of the project is to reduce stigmatisation and human rights abuses associated with tuberculosis with the help of an Online App developed by HFFG.

Madam Emmanuella Kwamee, Programmes Manager, HFFG, who made a presentation, said other human rights abuses such as discrimination agains TB patients were 17 per cent.

She added that TB patients also faced some social protection challenges such as lack of food and water.

Ms Kwamee said HFFG through its volunteers helped in reducing issues of stigma by educating community folks on the essence of showing love to TB patients.

In order not to retrogress on the progress made so far, Madam Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director, HFFG, called on the government to own the TB online App, which had helped thousands of people to access help.

She said many countries were using similar Apps and were getting good results.

Mr Stanley Mangortey, Monitoring & Evaluation, National Tuberculosis control Programme, congratulated the HFFG for implementing the project, saying his Office could not do it alone.

He called for more collaborations from other organisations to change the narrative regarding TB in Ghana.

GNA

