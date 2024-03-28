Toasehene donates streetlights to senior high schools  

By Charles Tawiah

Toase (Ash), March 28, GNA – Nana Yim Awere Ababio, the Chief of Toase in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has donated 20 street light bulbs to two senior high schools in his traditional area.

The beneficiary schools are the Toase Senior High (SHS) and Mpasatia Senior High Technical Schools.

The donation formed part of activities marking the fifth-anniversary celebration of his enstoolment.

Oheneba Osei Poku, Kyidomhene of Toase, who made the presentation on behalf of the chief, said he (Nana Ababio) was committed to the growth and development of education in his traditional area.

Being the Presiding Member of the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, the chief would, therefore, continue to offer the needed support to improve educational outcomes.

Oheneba Poku commended the Toase Senior High School for placing second in this year’s inter-schools and colleges’ athletics competition, which had led them to participate in the super-zonal levels.

He charged them to continue to work hard to gain honours not only for themselves but to their school and the communities as well.

Mr Peter Boateng, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic, Toase SHS, who received the items, said the lighting system would help improve security and discipline in the schools.

