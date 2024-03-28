NGO advocate donation of 10pesewas to Mental Health Fund

By Yussif Ibrahim

Adankwame (Ash), March 28, GNA – Mindfreedom Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) focusing on mental health, is advocating a reliable source of funding for the Mental Health Fund.

It said government workers could donate 10 pesewas from their salaries every month, to sustain the Fund, which was critical to addressing issues of mental health in the country.

Mr Dan Taylor, the Executive Secretary of the organisation, who made the call, said if workers agreed to the proposal, about GHC 400,000.00 could be generated monthly to save lives.

Speaking to the media after a community sensitisation and awareness creation on mental health at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, Mr Taylor said the proposal to deduct 10 pesewas from workers’ salaries was mooted at a forum two years ago.

The idea was extensively discussed during the forum, organised by the former Chief Executive of the Mental Health Authority, Professor Akwasi Osei, but no steps had been taken to engage stakeholders on the way forward.

“I feel that once we make this emotional approach to the workers unions to contribute to the Fund, I am sure people will buy into it so that we can collectively address the issue of funding,” he noted.

Mr Taylor said funding and access to medication had always been a challenge for mental health patients and that citizens had the obligation to support systems put in place to address the obstacles.

He raised concerns over the current arrangement at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where GHC500.00 had to be paid before a patient could be admitted, saying that a functional Mental Health Fund could eliminate such practices.

“Of course, when you take a patient there the hospital will not reject you, but then when there’s that precondition people will find it difficult to go,” he noted.

The issue of funding and access to medication was critical to the recovery of mental health patients, he said, and called for urgent steps to find lasting solutions to the problem.

The Government could also consider levying alcohol, cigarettes and other harmful products and channel the proceeds into the Fund to take care of psychiatric patients.

Madam Faustina Nuako, the Regional Mental Health Coordinator, said care for patients in the region had improved significantly with most health facilities having mental health units.

The Authority had also stepped-up awareness creation through community and radio sensitisation, resulting in more people becoming informed about mental health issues.

GNA

