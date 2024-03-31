The Cross, a debt paid in full – Reverend Aglomasa 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), March 31, GNA – Through the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross, mankind’s debt of sin has been paid in full and salvation made available to all those who believed in Christ

The Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, District Pastor, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Gbi-Abansi, Hohoe said the concept of the Cross and a debt paid in full was central to Christian theology.

Rev Aglomasa speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the belief in Christ paying the debt of mankind was rooted in the Christian understanding of Jesus who willingly sacrificed himself to atone for the sins of humanity.

He said the primary lesson from Christ’s death was the immense love and grace of God towards humanity.

“It teaches us that God loves us so much that he gave his only son to die in our place, offering forgiveness and reconciliation with God.”

Rev Aglomasa said mankind should forgive and reconcile with one another since Easter provided an opportunity to reflect on the practice and teaching of Christ which emphasized love.

He said Easter called for the treatment of one another with kindness, respect, and empathy, recognising the inherent dignity and worth of every individual.

Rev Aglomasa said it also encouraged mankind to pursue justice, advocate for the marginalised and work towards building a society that reflected the principle of equality, peace, and unity.

He said Easter offered mankind the chance to show generosity, share meals with loved ones and reach out to those in need.

Rev Aglomasa said it is also the time for families and communities to come together fostering the spirit of unity, gratitude, and joy.

He urged all people living in the country to allow unity and peace to prevail nationwide.

