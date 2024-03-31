Congregants admonished to live in the light of Christ’s resurrection 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Adidome (V/R), March 31, GNA – The Reverend Israel Ahalie, the Parish Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in Adidome in the Central Tongu District, has called on his congregants to avoid sin and live in the light of Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

He made the call in his Easter Sunday sermon, which was on the theme: “Hallelujah Jesus is Risen. He is no longer where He lays.”

Reverend Ahalie read from Matthew 27:62-66 and 28:1-8 to illustrate the significance of Christ’s resurrection and how the death of Jesus serves as a catalyst for change in the lives of believers.

Quoting Romans 6:2, Reverend Ahalie urged the congregation to shun sin and embrace the new life offered through Christ’s sacrifice.

He emphasized the transformative power of baptism into Christ’s death and resurrection, illuminating the journey from bondage to freedom, and from despair to hope.

Referencing Galatians 2:19, Colossians 2:15, and 1 Corinthians 15:54-56, Reverend Ahalie proclaimed the victory of Jesus over sin, Satan, death, and all forms of oppression, offering a message of liberation and empowerment to all who would receive it.

The Parish Pastor also exhorted the congregants to walk in victory, and to proclaim the name of Jesus with boldness and confidence.

Some of the congregants expressed their joy to Ghana News Agency (GNA) saying they were happy to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

They mentioned that they would endeavour to avoid sin and live in the righteousness of God.

