The Church of Pentecost cleans Nmlitsakpo community 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Saki (Near Tema), March 19, GNA – The Abundant Life Assembly of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Michel Camp district, has organised a clean-up exercise in the Nmlitsakpo electoral area in Kpone-Katamanso, to climax its week-long environmental care campaign.

The exercise aimed at maintaining cleanliness around the immediate surroundings of the church and the community.

Mr Philip Agmor, the Presiding Elder in charge of the Assembly, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, encouraged Christians to always keep their environment safe and clean.

He said the COP had over the years ensured that communities where their churches were located were kept clean, to promote good sanitation, and improve the health conditions of its members and the community at large.

He stressed that a clean environment conforms with the church’s tenants, hence the reason behind the church embarking on the nationwide environmental care campaign, saying it was the mandate of the people within the communities to take good care of their environment to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Presiding Elder, the clean-up exercise would be rolled out in different phases within the communities and called on members of the church to always practice proper sanitation in their homes and workplaces for the young ones to emulate for the benefit of the community, church and nation.

Mr Agmor also called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to put in measures to ensure that residents do not dump refuse under the pylons in the area.

The Ghana News Agency observed that about 100 congregants from the COP’s Abundant Life Assembly on Sunday morning did not hold church service as always done but rather cleaned portions under GRIDCo pylons to keep the place clean and safe for residents within the area.

The COP launched the Environmental Care Campaign in 2018 as part of a five-year strategic plan to rid the country of filth, under the theme “Possessing the Nations.”

The first phase of the campaign saw the church partner with the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) to carry out periodic clean-up campaigns to rid communities of filth.

