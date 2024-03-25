Tema fishermen experiencing low catch

Tema, March 26, Tema Manhean fishermen say they can no longer get good catches because the sea is becoming warmer.

They said they toiled day in day out on their fueled boats, in search of fish, but ended up coming home empty handed with empty fuel tanks.

The issue came up during an engagement on Just Energy Transition organised by Abibinsroma Foundation, a Non-government organisation in Tema.

Those who attended the engagement included fishermen, fish mongers and other persons who make a living in the local Fisheries sector.

They appreciated the fact that climate change was having a toll on their trade as temperature rise was affecting habitat, breeding patterns, and food sources of fishes.

It has also led to ocean acidification, which harms marine life. It’s a big deal for ecosystems.

Another obvious fact was the impact of sea erosion at Manhean, eating away land, houses and the shore.

The sea surges constantly, washing away heaths, smoked fishes placed by the shore for drying by fish mongers.

The folks complained of poor or no sea defenses, saying the expansion of the Tema Port was a major cause of their predicament.

In their desperation, they have resorted to dumping refuse at the shore to build a sort of sea defense, hoping that it will stop the sea from taking away more land.

Mr Bob Amiteye, Convenor, Abibinsroma Foundation, pointed out that the building of new sea defenses for only Tema would not end the sea erosion unless neighbouring towns were also protected from the sea’s onslaught.

He said a just energy transition could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, slowing these changes and helping protect the ocean and its creatures. “It’s a step towards healing our planet.”

The people of Manhean were motivated and were ready to try these renewable energy sources like the solar energy instead of fuel or electricity.

GNA



