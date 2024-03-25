Election 2024: Ghana needs problem-solvers, generational thinkers – Dr Bawumia

Accra, March 25, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has outlined a number of qualities Ghana’s next leader must possess in order to move the country to the next level.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the weekend, Dr Bawumia said Ghana needed a visionary leader with a proven track record and credibility to solve generational problems.

The NPP Flagbearer declared that he had such qualities because he had proven to be a problem-solver through policies he had spearheaded as Vice President under the Akufo-Addo-led Government.

“Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas. I am a problem solver, and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it,” he added.

Buttressing his point as having made impactful contributions to addressing generational problems, the Vice President referenced a number of policy initiatives he had championed, such as the digital national identity system, the digital national property address system, and mobile money interoperability to resolve the issue of financial exclusion and promote a cashless society.

Also are the digitalisation of public services to promote efficiency and reduce corruption, delivery of essential drugs to remote areas through drones, as well as the One Ambulance One Constituency and Agenda 111 hospitals.

“I have not been President before, but through my role as Vice President, I have demonstrated that I will be a hard-working President who will work very hard to address problems confronting our sustainable development,” Dr Bawumia noted.

Drawing comparisons between himself and his main competitor, former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Bawumia said considering his track record, work ethics and vision, he was a better candidate than Mr Mahama, whom he said performed poorly when he got the chance to be President.

“Former President Mahama has been Presidemt before but what was his track record? He failed to tackle corruption and many problems…”

According to Dr Bawumia: “Economically, if you look at all the economic data in the Fourth Republic, Mahama has been the worst President.”

“John Mahama represents the past and I represent the next chapter and future of our country.”

