Tarkwa’s 67th Independence Day parade attracts large crowd

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), March 6, GNA – The 67th Independence Day parade held within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and hosted at the Tarkwa Senior High School park in the Western Region attracted a large crowd made up of residents, school children and the elderly.

The people defied the scorching sun to be part of the historic event, which was held at the urban council premise within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

At the Tarkwa urban council, 10 cadet corps, 20 Basic, Junior and Senior High Schools, and some groups of persons participated in the parade.

Security officers, chiefs, clergy, imams and cooperate institutions also graced the occasion.

Selected schools and students were recognized for their sterling performance in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They received a certificate and cash prize.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive, in his address, advised Ghanaians that “As we prepare for the polls on December 7, let us keep in mind that we cannot sacrifice our Ghanaian character of harmony on the altar of political bigotry.”

He said multiparty democracy was not synonymous with enmity and division, rather, it offered them a melting point for the exchange of ideas, stressing that the essence of democracy, laid

not only in the electoral processes but also in safeguarding of fundamental rights and protection of minority voices.

“Therefore, in order to ensure a democratic society, it is important to have a safe and secured community where people are able to move freely without, fear or hindrance which is why the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) meets regularly to ensure that our Municipality is devoid of any issues that will pose a threat to our safety.”

“It is based on this that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, under the leadership of His Excellence, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rolled out the groundbreaking and transformative free Senior High School (SHS) Policy to improve upon literacy levels across the country,” Mr Kessie added.

The MCE stated that the assembly had made several interventions and would continue to ensure the success of the free SHS Programme in the Municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

