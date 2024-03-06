Let’s unite to consolidate our democratic gains – Ketu South MCE

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (V/R), March 6, GNA – Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ketu South, has called for unity among the citizenry to consolidate Ghana’s democratic gains.

He said the country’s journey, just like many others on the continent, had not been smooth as she had her fair share of political instability, but in 1992 Ghanaians concluded on constitutional, multi-party democracy as the best path to sustainable economic development and prosperity, thus, efforts must be made to sustain that.

Mr Lugudor said this during the Municipality’s Independence Day Parade held at the St Anthony R.C. Basic School, Hedzranawo, on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

He urged the public to actively play a role because “we need unity to consolidate our democratic gains.”

“As we edge closer to 7th December 2024 to elect our leaders, I urge all political party functionaries, youth and opinion leaders to resist the temptation to divide people along narrow, political and sectarian lines. Our strength is in our unity, despite our cultural differences.”

“It is that unity, which gave us our independence. It is that unity that gives us our strength as a nation. This was the dream of our founding fathers. This was the spirit of our Constitution. We should not move away from this.”

He commended the Government for taking specific steps to lead Ghana’s economy into the new digital age through introduction of e-business registration, paperless port clearance, and digital address systems to formalise the economy and reduce cost of doing business.

“All these achievements, including our efforts as a nation, will come to nothing if we do not have peace in our country. The primary requirement for prosperity is peace and the first obligation of any government is to ensure the safety of its citizens,” Mr Lugudor said.

“Let me, therefore, use this occasion to remind all of us to forget about the petty quarrels because they downplay our democratic credentials and risk making us ungovernable citizens.”

He encouraged Ghanaians to reflect on Ghana’s 67th Independence anniversary not only to reflect on the past and present failures but also as a moment to celebrate the success story.

“Even more, it is a moment to rekindle hope in the Government and the unwavering belief that together, we can perpetuate our democratic credentials, continual growth, unity and prosperity of the people of Ghana.”

The parade, which had in attendance municipal security chiefs, heads of department, traditional leaders, and the clergy saw students and pupils, cadet corps and other identifiable groups taking part in the march past.

GNA

