67th Independence Day Celebration: Ghanaians urged to unite, commit to democracy

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, March 6, GNA – Mr. Abraham Kwame Antwi, Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive, has called on Ghanaians to unite and commit themselves to building a sustainable democracy for the better future of all.

He observed that although Ghana’s democracy was a work in progress, challenges remained and there was still much work to be done in deepening democratic governance, promoting inclusivity and combat corruption.

“But let us not be discouraged by these challenges; instead, let them serve as a reminder of the importance of our collective efforts to safeguard our democracy,” he stated.

Mr. Antwi was speaking at the 67th Independence Day Celebration organized by the Municipal Assembly at the Royal Parade Grounds of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In all, a parade of 20 schools selected from the primary, junior high and senior high schools, marched past the dais to show patriotism and reverence to the flag of Ghana.

The MCE said Ghana’s democracy was built on the principles of freedom, equality and justice, where every citizen’s rights mattered and every vote counted.

It was also a democracy that had weathered many storms, emerging stronger and more vibrant with each challenge.

Touching on this year’s theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride, ” he indicated that it reminded “citizens of the values we owe dearly in the journey we have undertaken as a nation.

“It is a time for us to reflect on the precious gift of democracy that we cherish as pride, as we celebrate our democracy, we take pride in the progress we have achieved.

“We have held successful elections, peacefully transitioned power and upheld the rule of law and our democratic institutions continue to evolve and strengthen, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and respected,” he stated.

Mr Antwi said Ghana’s democracy was a testament to the resilience and determination of the Ghanaian people.

He reminded students of the importance of discipline and hard work as guiding principles to achieve academic success.

GNA

