Tamale College of Education NCCE Club inaugurated  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March 18, GNA – The Tamale College of Education Chapter of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Club has been inaugurated to play a lead role in educating their communities on national issues.

Members of the Club are also to serve as ambassadors of the NCCE in their schools and communities,

As part of the inauguration, a six-member Executives of the Club comprising the President, Vice President Secretary, Vice Secretary, Organiser, and Financial Officer, was also sworn into office to serve a three-year term to steer the affairs of the Club.

Selected members of the Club also staged a brief drama on elections to educate members on elections, campaigns and the electoral process to ensure peaceful polls.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director, NCCE, who inaugurated the Club and swore the Executives into office, urged them to be disciplined and punctual in their meetings and other endeavours to effectively discharge their duties.

He told the students that the Club was a good platform for them to develop their leadership skills as well as serve their communities and the country, hence the need for them to remain committed to its objectives.

He said the NCCE was working to soon inaugurate similar Clubs at the University for Development Studies, Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College, and School of Hygiene, Tamale.

Mr Imoro Nuhu Alhassan, Vice Principal, Tamale College of Education, commended the NCCE for the initiative and pledged support to the Management of the College to the Club succeed in its activities.

He urged members of the Club to be change agents in their communities entreating them to talk to their mates to join the Club.

Miss Rahinatu Haruna, President of the Tamale College of Education Chapter of the NCCE Club, urged members of the Club to read the country’s Constitution to know their rights and responsibilities to guide them in their civic duties in their communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

