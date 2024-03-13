SEDASS commemorates 23rd anniversary with speech and prize-giving day

By Emelia B. Addae

Asokore (E/R), March 13, GNA – The Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SEDASS) in Asokore, located in the New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region, has marked its 23rd anniversary along with its second Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The anniversary was on the theme: ” Promoting academic and moral excellence in the midst of challenges of the 21st century. The role of stakeholders.”

Dr Nana Sifa Twum, Member of the Institute of Public Relations in Ghana, and the Guest Speaker of the occasion said moral education was important because it encompassed teaching individuals about the consequences of their actions, empathy and consideration for others, and the significance of personal integrity.

He said moral education must be the core training point alongside general knowledge acquisition and skills training to avoid training professionals who will be good in their career paths but morally bankrupt.

“Morally bankrupt in the areas of vote buying syndrome, the inflating of national contract figures, water bodies and forests being destroyed for selfish gains, and the rest, are deepening in our society today,” he said.

Mrs Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, Eastern Regional Director of Education, said among the stakeholders in education to played pivotal roles in shaping the future of the students were parents, teachers, institutions, and the students themselves.

She said parents, as the first and enduring educators in the children’s lives, your involvement in their academic journey, coupled with the reinforcement of moral values at home, laid a solid foundation for their overall development.

She said Adventists are known for strict adherence to high moral standards, which included respect for authority and decency in dress, among other ethics.

She urged the management, tutors, and students to let the light in them shine in this moment of globalisation and its related challenges.

The school, as part of the activities of the speech and prize-giving day, awarded 62 best students in geography, mathematics, general science, social studies, literature subjects, and the rest.

Master Felix Delali Kuma was adjudged the overall best form three student, and Ms. Stephanie Serwaa Mante was the overall best form two student.

Special awards also went to a number of teaching and non-teaching staff.

They were given citations of merit and other prizes.

In a brief history of the school, Mrs. Naomi Abena Yeboah Abasi, headmistress of SEDASS, said the school was established in 1991 but got approval for full operation in 2001.

It currently has a student population of 1,960, with 126 teaching staff and 41 non-teaching staff.

