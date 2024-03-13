Headmistress of SEDASS appeals for staff accommodation

By Emelia B. Addae

Asokore (E/R), March 13, GNA – Mrs Naomi Abena Yeboah Abasi, headmistress of the Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SEDASS), Asokore, has appealed for staff accommodation to help improve supervision in the school.

She said the lack of headteacher and teachers’ residential facilities, such as bungalows within the school, posed a threat to enhancing discipline among students, particularly boarders.

She made the appeal while speaking on the sidelines of SEDASS’s 23rd Anniversary and second Speech and Prize Giving Day in Asokore, in the Eastern Region, that effective student supervision also demonstrated a motivating and positive attitude.

She, therefore, called on the government and the Ministry of Education, philanthropists, and non-governmental organisations to help fix the challenge of residential accommodation for teachers in the school.

On his part, Mr. Michael Amoah, Chairman of the Parents Association of SEDASS, said the parents’ core mandate was to provide the necessary support for children, stressing, “We shall continue to provide the needed assistance to ensure their safety and good tuition to enable them to compete with their fellow students globally.”

SEDASS was established in 1991 but got approval for full operation in 2001.

It currently has a student population of 1,960, with 126 teaching staff and 41 non-teaching staff.

GNA

