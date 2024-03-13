Gov’t rehabilitating strategic roads to improve healthcare delivery in Ashanti – Osei Mensah

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), March 13, GNA – The Government has embarked on the reconstruction of some strategic roads to ease access to healthcare facilities and improve on healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region.

Among the road projects are the reconstruction of the six-kilometre Emena-Apiadu-Donyina feeder road, 3.3-kilometre Apiadu-Apromase road and other 25-kilometre critical access roads in Ejisu, Oforikrom and Bosomtwe districts.

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, who announced these, said the aim was to open up the areas and create easy access to health facilities in the districts for the benefit of the people.

He was speaking to journalists after inspecting ongoing works on some of these roads in Kumasi.

Mr Osei Mensah pointed out that the roads when completed would interlink health facilities such as the KNUST Teaching Hospital, Ejisu Government Hospital, Oforikrom Government Hospital, Asokore-Mampong Hospital, among others.

He said the Government was committed to improve not only road infrastructure in the region, but other basic infrastructure to improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Osei Mensah called on the people to continue to support the Government to deliver improved services and amenities in the country.

