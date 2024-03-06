School Children to be educated on Renewable Energy Technologies

Accra, March 6, GNA – In line with its sustainability efforts towards the environment, Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee is partnering the United Way Ghana, a non-governmental organisation to launch a renewable energy project among schools within its communities.



The project seeks to empower and provide students with a solid understanding of various renewable energy sources, including solar energy.

By introducing innovative educational programmes and practical demonstrations, the initiative aims to inspire the next generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions and raise awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices within the school and the broader community.

A statement signed by Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications manager and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said working closely with the Educational Director, Ghana Education Service of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, the Vivo Energy Ghana renewable energy project for school children would feature a series of interactive workshops, educational tours, development of educational materials and hands-on activities designed to engage students in learning about solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

“ Through experiential learning opportunities, participants will gain deeper understanding of the environmental benefits and practical applications of renewable energy technologies”.

The statement said the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had committed both organisations to instil in the school children a sense of responsibility towards the environment and prepare them for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“Partnering the United Way Ghana on this renewable energy project underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability and community empowerment,” says Kader Maiga, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana. “Together, we aim to instil a sense of environmental responsibility in young learners and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to build a greener future,” he added.

United Way Ghana shares the vision of promoting sustainable development and recognises this partnership as an important step towards achieving that goal.

“Following the successful roll-out of Cyclean in the La Enobal Basic School, we are excited to enter into another partnership with Vivo Energy Ghana to introduce school children to renewable energy. By investing in the education and engagement of young learners, we can create a ripple effect of positive change across communities and drive the transition towards renewable energy,” says Faustina Abbey, Acting Executive Director of United Way Ghana.

As part of the partnership, Vivo Energy Ghana and the United Way Ghana will also work closely with local schools within their area of operation, community centres, and educational institutions to ensure broader participation and impact.

GNA



